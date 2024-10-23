Menu

Tire comes off car, causes fatal crash on Highway 1

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 10:04 pm
1 min read
One person is dead and several others are injured after a tire came off a car, causing a crash on Highway 1 early Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the Trans-Canada and Provincial Road 206.

RCMP say a car and an SUV were travelling east on Highway 1 and were side-by-side, when the passenger tire of the car, along with the control arm and other mechanical parts, came off and hit the SUV.

The car immediately caught fire, while the SUV entered the ditch and rolled. A 59-year-old man from Steinbach driving the SUV was pronounced dead, while a 45-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Calgary was driving the car and was able to exit once it burst into flames. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a third vehicle was travelling close behind the collision and hit the tire parts.

A 28-year-old woman from Kenora, Ont., driving that car was taken to hospital with minor physical injuries.

3 people dead after vehicle blows through stop sign at Manitoba intersection
