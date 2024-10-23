Zamboni driver arrested for impaired driving in low-speed crash in western Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.

Police in the region say the 25-year-old man was arrested after he drove the ice-resurfacing machine into the boards at a rink in Chelsea, Que., while cleaning the ice between two games.

A 30-second video posted online shows a referee skating alongside the machine and its driver as it heads straight into the boards with a loud crash.

Sgt. Martin Fournel of Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais says several people witnessed the event and one of them called police after seeing signs that the driver was impaired.

He says police administered a sobriety test and then arrested the rink employee, who was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Police say nobody was hurt, but a door onto the rink was damaged.