Crime

Zamboni driver arrested for impaired driving in low-speed crash in western Quebec

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Police say nobody was hurt, but a door onto the rink was damaged. View image in full screen
Police say nobody was hurt, but a door onto the rink was damaged. (The Canadian Press)
A Zamboni driver in western Quebec has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a low-speed crash at a hockey rink on Monday.

Police in the region say the 25-year-old man was arrested after he drove the ice-resurfacing machine into the boards at a rink in Chelsea, Que., while cleaning the ice between two games.

A 30-second video posted online shows a referee skating alongside the machine and its driver as it heads straight into the boards with a loud crash.

Sgt. Martin Fournel of Sécurité Publique MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais says several people witnessed the event and one of them called police after seeing signs that the driver was impaired.

Trending Now

He says police administered a sobriety test and then arrested the rink employee, who was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say nobody was hurt, but a door onto the rink was damaged.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

