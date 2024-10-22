Province halts Edmonton Public Schools EA strike as janitors also vote to walk off the job

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two days before thousands of Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) workers were set to walk off the job over what their union says are unsustainable wages, the Alberta government has stepped in to prevent that strike.

The province has appointed a disputes inquiry board to help the EPSB and its support workers’ union reach a collective agreement, a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon said.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3550, which represents roughly 3,200 employees — the majority of whom are educational assistants — served notice for strike action to begin on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 a.m.

Edmonton Public Schools said to resolve contract negotiations without a work stoppage, the division applied on Monday to the province to have a disputes inquiry board (DIB) established.

“Because the disputes inquiry board was established before strike or lockout action began, the union local cannot strike and the employers cannot lock out employees until the inquiry process concludes,” said a statement from the jobs, economy and trade ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

Negotiations can continue while the disputes inquiry board is in place. EPSB said the process could take approximately 30 days, depending on the circumstances.

“Alberta’s government is providing another mediator to the parties in this dispute so that there is a full opportunity for the parties to reach a negotiated settlement before a work disruption occurs,” said a statement from Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I encourage both the union and the school division to work constructively with the mediator towards an agreement to prevent disruptions to education and child care for children and families attending Edmonton’s public schools.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I encourage both the union and the school division to work constructively with the mediator towards an agreement to prevent disruptions to education and child care for children and families attending Edmonton's public schools."

At issue is respect, benefits and wages, the union said.

The same offer is on the table for both Local 3500 members and Local 474 members, who are EPSB custodial workers.

The offer called for a 2.75 per cent wage increase over four years — broken down as zero increases in the first two years of the collective agreement, followed by 1.25 and then 1.5 per cent.

The majority of local 3550 members are EAs, but the union also represents support staff like clerks, administrative assistants, speech-language pathologist assistants, librarians, food preparation staff, licensed practical nurses, and technicians.

The union says its educational assistants in Edmonton Public Schools have seen little wage growth over the past 12 years and currently earn around $27,000 to $30,000 a year.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s below the wage considered liveable in Edmonton.

According to the Edmonton Social Planning Council, which is a United Way member agency, the city’s living wage as of 2023 was $22.25 per hour, or about $46,000 a year.

The living wage is defined as the hourly wage a worker needs to earn to cover their basic expenses and have a modest standard of living once government transfers have been added and taxes have been subtracted.

If a settlement cannot be reached in the dispute, the province said the disputes inquiry board will make a recommendation for settlement to Minister Jones.

The recommendation will then be forwarded to both sides, which will have 10 days to notify the minister of their acceptance of the recommendation.

If the parties accept the recommendation, the province said it will form part of a new collective agreement and the dispute will be settled.

If one or both parties to a dispute does not accept it, the Alberta Labour Relations Board will conduct a vote of the party that did not accept it.

If the recommendation is rejected again, the government said parties can continue negotiations to reach a settlement or a strike or lockout action may commence after 72 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as other employees of Edmonton Public Schools have also voted to strike.

On Tuesday, CUPE Local 474 said there was a 70 per cent turnout for EPSB custodial workers and of those, 97 per cent voted in favor of strike action.

Over 900 custodial workers who work for Edmonton’s largest school board are affected, CUPE said, adding the Alberta Labour Relations Board have confirmed the vote results.

Strike notice has not been issued to Edmonton Public Schools but a CUPE spokesperson said it could happen at any time. The union would have to give 72-hours notice before walking off the job.

In a previous statement to Global News, Edmonton Public Schools said if job action is taken, contingency plans are in place and will be shared with families this week.

— With files from Jasmine King, Global News