Politics

Sask. Party, Saskatchewan NDP battle it out in smaller cities

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Sask. Party and Saskatchewan NDP battle it out in smaller cities'
The Sask. Party and Saskatchewan NDP battle it out in smaller cities
WATCH: Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and the Battlefords appear to be one of the battlegrounds for the Saskatchewan NDP and Sask. Party this election.
Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and the Battlefords all appear to be popular campaign stops for the Saskatchewan NDP and Sask. Party this election.

Political analyst Ken Coates says the possibility of an NDP victory depends on these medium-sized cities.

“If they don’t pick up seats in Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, they’re not going very far,” said Coates.

Coates adds there seems to be a lack of interest this election.

“The big issue here in these smaller centres is that sort of the potential NDP vote is not one that typically shows up at the polls,” said Coates.

Coates said both parties will be shaking hands and doing everything they can to raise their platform in this final week.

“We’ve got an election year where the issues are very ill-formed in the minds of most voters.”

