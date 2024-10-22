Sask. Party, Saskatchewan NDP battle it out in smaller cities

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and the Battlefords all appear to be popular campaign stops for the Saskatchewan NDP and Sask. Party this election.

Political analyst Ken Coates says the possibility of an NDP victory depends on these medium-sized cities.

“If they don’t pick up seats in Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, they’re not going very far,” said Coates.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coates adds there seems to be a lack of interest this election.

“The big issue here in these smaller centres is that sort of the potential NDP vote is not one that typically shows up at the polls,” said Coates.

Coates said both parties will be shaking hands and doing everything they can to raise their platform in this final week.

“We’ve got an election year where the issues are very ill-formed in the minds of most voters.”