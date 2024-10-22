Menu

National

Canada

Canada’s labour tribunal calls rail shutdown end order ‘unprecedented’

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
‘Too many Canadian jobs were at stake’: Trudeau explains decision to force binding arbitration amid rail dispute
RELATED: Trudeau explains decision to force binding arbitration amid rail dispute – Aug 26, 2024
Canada’s labour tribunal says the federal government’s directive to end the countrywide rail shutdown in August marked an “unprecedented” move.

In a new document explaining its decision, the Canada Industrial Relations Board said Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon’s instruction that the quasi-judicial body halt work stoppages and start binding arbitration amounted to an order.

The tribunal says MacKinnon effectively directed the board to end the strikes and lockouts at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

Trudeau 'decided to reward bad faith' in CPKC, CN Rail labour dispute: Singh
However, it also says the labour minister was simply using his “discretionary powers” under the Canada Labour Code, and that the board had no leeway to refuse the directive in this case.

Union members and labour advocates have criticized the move, saying it undermined workers’ negotiating leverage and bargaining rights.

MacKinnon has said he supports collective bargaining but that the directive was needed to limit the fallout of a work stoppage that halted freight and commuter traffic across the country.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

