Alberta Energy System Operator issues grid alert over electricity use

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
The Alberta Energy System Operator (AESO) says cold temperatures combined with a drop in electricity production prompted it to issue a grid alert to its industrial users Tuesday morning (Oct. 22, 2024) View image in full screen
The Alberta Energy System Operator says cold temperatures combined with a drop in electricity production prompted it to issue a grid alert to its industrial users Tuesday morning. Global News
The return of winter weather, combined with an unexpected reduction in electricity generation, prompted a surprise grid alert by the Alberta Energy System Operator Tuesday morning.

Notice of the alert was posted on the AESO website at 7:15 a.m. and ended at 8:22 a.m.

AESO spokesperson Diane Kossman said the alert was aimed at industrial users of electricity who were “asked to voluntarily manage their electricity use.”

“There was no need to issue a public alert (asking the public to limit electricity use),” Kossman said, because “there was still a comfortable supply cushion and we knew we’d be coming back out of the grid alert pretty quickly.”

However, some of AESO’s industrial users reposted notice of the alert on social media.

Notice of the AESO grid alert was reposted on social media by the City of Lethbridge. View image in full screen
Notice of the AESO grid alert was reposted on social media by the City of Lethbridge. AESO

Asked why the grid alert was needed, Kossman said the temperatures Tuesday morning were “the coldest we’ve had and there were three large generators that were offline.”

Kossman wouldn’t say why the generators were offline but says it was expected.

She says the production of wind energy was also “lower than it was expected to be.”

The AESO control centre in Calgary is used by the utility to help manage the power grid in Alberta. View image in full screen
The AESO control centre in Calgary is used by the utility to help manage the power grid in Alberta. AESO

On its website, AESO says a grid alert is issued “when the power system is under stress and we’re preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability. Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity use during Grid Alerts to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, including rotating power outages.”

