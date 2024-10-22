Mayoral candidates meet with Regina residents

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents are gearing up to vote in a civic election, choosing a mayor, city council and school board trustees.

On Sunday, the Cathedral Village Community Association (CVCA) hosted a mayoral forum with seven of the 11 candidates running for the city’s top job.

Bevann Fox, Bill Pratt, Chad Bachynski, Kevin Kardash, Lori Bresciani, Sandra Masters and Shawn Sparvier were all in attendance for the evening meeting.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to CVCA chair Johnathan Lorenc, the association believes promoting political engagement is extremely important.

“We see low rates of voter turnout and whether that’s indicative of a lack of interest in politics, then the community association kind of wants to encourage that (interest) so people do have their voices heard,” Lorenc said.

“We believe that if we can provide the venues and the volunteers, we have the resources to set up events, so we see it as a service to our community that is incredibly important.”

Story continues below advertisement

Topics leading the discussion included the city’s plan to fix service connections, housing density, net zero plans, access to transportation, public safety and homelessness, the renaming of Dewdney Avenue, and where candidates stand on spending and tax increases.

The Regina Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mayoral debate on Oct. 30, just ahead of the advance polls opening Nov. 1 to 4.

The election takes place on Nov. 13.