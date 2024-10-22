Menu

Canada

Mayoral candidates meet with Regina residents

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mayoral candidates meet with Regina residents'
The provincial election may be stealing the spotlight for now, but it's not the only game in town. Regina residents are gearing up to vote in a civic election, choosing a mayor, city council and school board trustees. As Sarah Jones explains, a mayoral forum was held Monday in the Cathedral neighbourhood, giving people a chance to meet a handful of the candidates.
Regina residents are gearing up to vote in a civic election, choosing a mayor, city council and school board trustees.

On Sunday, the Cathedral Village Community Association (CVCA) hosted a mayoral forum with seven of the 11 candidates running for the city’s top job.

Bevann Fox, Bill Pratt, Chad Bachynski, Kevin Kardash, Lori Bresciani, Sandra Masters and Shawn Sparvier were all in attendance for the evening meeting.

According to CVCA chair Johnathan Lorenc, the association believes promoting political engagement is extremely important.

“We see low rates of voter turnout and whether that’s indicative of a lack of interest in politics, then the community association kind of wants to encourage that (interest) so people do have their voices heard,” Lorenc said.

“We believe that if we can provide the venues and the volunteers, we have the resources to set up events, so we see it as a service to our community that is incredibly important.”

Topics leading the discussion included the city’s plan to fix service connections, housing density, net zero plans, access to transportation, public safety and homelessness, the renaming of Dewdney Avenue, and where candidates stand on spending and tax increases.

The Regina Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a mayoral debate on Oct. 30, just ahead of the advance polls opening Nov. 1 to 4.

The election takes place on Nov. 13.

