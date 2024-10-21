Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Michael Gordon Jackson sentencing set for December in COVID-19 abduction trial

By Andrew Benson & Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 3:41 pm
2 min read
Michael Gordon Jackson leaves the courthouse on April 12, 2024 in Regina, Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Michael Gordon Jackson leaves the courthouse on April 12, 2024 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Andrew Benson / Global News
The case of Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan father who abducted his daughter to keep her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, is nearing its final days.

Jackson and the Crown took the stand at Court of King’s Bench in Regina Monday, arguing their cases for punishment before the judge for the final time before Jackson is sentenced later this year.

Jackson was on trial for contravention of a custody order, after allegedly abducting his daughter in November 2021 until February 2022 to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jackson pleaded not guilty and chose to represent himself. In April, Jackson was found guilty.

In August, the Crown requested a two-year sentence followed by three years of probation and 200 hours of community service. On Monday, Jackson argued he deserved no repercussions for his actions.

In his comments before Justice Heather MacMillian-Brown Monday, Jackson argued more severe cases of abduction in Canada have received lesser punishment.

Meanwhile, Crown prosecutor Zoey Kim-Zeggelaar told the judge a strong sentence was necessary, as she believed Jackson was going to violate any court order he disagreed with.

A final decision on Jackson’s sentencing will be made on Dec. 6.

It’s a hearing Jackson has requested to be livestreamed but was told he would need to put in an application for.

Jurors heard throughout the trial, including from the accused himself, that Jackson took the girl to stop her from being vaccinated for COVID-19. He believed his ex-wife would have the child vaccinated which Jackson believed could cause harm.

The Crown argued Jackson’s goal of keeping his daughter unvaccinated meant that he purposely kept the girl away from her mother.

Throughout the trial, each of the Crown’s witnesses testified Jackson had a very close relationship with his daughter, with one witness calling the relationship exceptional.

Jackson remains on a non-contact order from his child and her mother.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

