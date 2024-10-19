Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with northeast Edmonton homicide

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 9:41 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo. An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation that began shortly after another man was found injured in a northeast Edmonton home on Wednesday.

Michael Ferreira was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man.

Ferreira had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued after the death and was later found and arrested by a patrol officer.

Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder. Edmonton Police Service

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of 34th Street and 138th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a “severely injured” man who was treated and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said an autopsy was conducted on Friday and concluded the man died “as a result of injuries caused by an edged weapon.” The victim was identified as Aaron Staszko.

Ferreira is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. Police said those charges are being laid “in relation to his interactions with a 35-year-old woman during the initial disturbance incident.”

“All three people were known to one another,” police said.

