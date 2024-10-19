Man arrested in connection with northeast Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation that began shortly after another man was found injured in a northeast Edmonton home on Wednesday.

Michael Ferreira was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man.

Ferreira had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued after the death and was later found and arrested by a patrol officer.

Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of 34th Street and 138th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a “severely injured” man who was treated and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police said an autopsy was conducted on Friday and concluded the man died “as a result of injuries caused by an edged weapon.” The victim was identified as Aaron Staszko.

Ferreira is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. Police said those charges are being laid “in relation to his interactions with a 35-year-old woman during the initial disturbance incident.”

“All three people were known to one another,” police said.