Man arrested in connection with northeast Edmonton homicide

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation that began shortly after another man was found injured in a northeast Edmonton home on Wednesday.
Michael Ferreira was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man.
Ferreira had been wanted on an arrest warrant issued after the death and was later found and arrested by a patrol officer.
Just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of 34th Street and 138th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a “severely injured” man who was treated and taken to hospital where he later died.
Police said an autopsy was conducted on Friday and concluded the man died “as a result of injuries caused by an edged weapon.” The victim was identified as Aaron Staszko.
Ferreira is also facing charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats. Police said those charges are being laid “in relation to his interactions with a 35-year-old woman during the initial disturbance incident.”
“All three people were known to one another,” police said.
