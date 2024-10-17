Menu

Crime

Man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 8:58 am
Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder.
Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder. Edmonton Police Service
A suspect is being sought for murder after a man was found injured in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday morning and died in hospital.

Members of the Edmonton Police Service responded just after 11:30 a.m. to reports of a disturbance at a home near 34th Street and 138th Avenue in the Hairsine neighbourhood.

Officers arrived to find a severely injured 32-year-old man in critical condition.

He was taken by EMS to hospital, where he died. Homicide detectives have since taken over the suspicious death investigation and as of Wednesday night, an autopsy had yet to be scheduled.

Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Ferreira is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police released his photo in an attempt to find him.

Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder.
Michael Ferreira, 33, is wanted by Edmonton police for second-degree murder. Edmonton Police Service
Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

