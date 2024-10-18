NDP say Sask. Party’s Moe needs to answer for campaign comment on children

Send this page to someone via email

The NDP says the Saskatchewan Party’s Scott Moe needs to provide answers after a candidate’s two children and their use of a school change room were brought up in the election campaign.

Moe said this week his first order of business, if his party is re-elected Oct. 28, would be to ban “biological boys” from using school changing rooms with “biological girls.”

The promise came after Moe said he learned of a complaint about two biological males changing for gym class with girls at a southeast Saskatchewan school.

The NDP now says a parent of the two children, who are the subjects of the complaint, is an NDP candidate.

The party says the candidate doesn’t want to speak publicly about the issue.

Fellow NDP candidate Nicole Sarauer says politicians know their public lives are open to scrutiny, but their children don’t sign up for it.

She says no political leader should aid in the outing of children and Moe needs to answer for that.

The Saskatchewan Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moe has said the identity of minors should never be part of political debate.