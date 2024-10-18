Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boeing faces another review by U.S. FAA. What the agency is looking into

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 18, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BIV: Boeing appoints new CEO'
BIV: Boeing appoints new CEO
RELATED: Boeing appoints new CEO – Aug 1, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will open a three-month review of Boeing’s compliance with safety regulations, continuing the agency’s closer oversight of the company since a panel blew off a jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

The FAA said its review will examine key areas of safety processes at Boeing to make sure that they “result in timely, accurate safety-related information for FAA use.”

An FAA spokesperson said the review was not triggered by any particular event or concern but rather is part of the FAA’s oversight of safety culture at the huge aircraft maker.

Boeing did not comment immediately on the new review.

Click to play video: 'Boeing strike: Aircraft assembly workers hit picket lines across US'
Boeing strike: Aircraft assembly workers hit picket lines across US

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker has ordered special audits of Boeing and other steps to examine the safety culture at Boeing since a panel called a door plug blew off a 737 Max during the Alaska Airlines flight.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

However, the inspector general of the Transportation Department, FAA’s parent agency, said last week that weaknesses in FAA oversight are limiting its ability to find and fix problems at Boeing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The auditor said FAA has failed to ensure that Boeing and its suppliers make parts that meet engineering and design requirements and to investigate claims that Boeing puts improper pressure on employees who are authorized to conduct safety inspections. The FAA has closed only 14 of 34 reports of undue pressure, with the others remaining open for more than a year on average, according to the report.

Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board issued an “urgent” recommendation to FAA about a problem that surfaced in February with rudders that pilots use to steer certain Boeing 737s after landing. Two weeks later, the FAA later issued a safety alert to airlines about the matter.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices