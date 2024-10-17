Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

AMBER ALERT cancelled for five-day-old baby

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used?'
What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used?
AMBER Alerts are a vital tool to help law enforcement find an abducted child, but police must consider several factors before one is issued – Oct 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An AMBER ALERT has been cancelled for a missing five-day-old baby boy.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The alert was issued after police said the baby was abducted in Montreal Lake, about an hour north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Trending Now

Police said the baby was located safe.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices