AMBER ALERT cancelled for five-day-old baby

An AMBER ALERT has been cancelled for a missing five-day-old baby boy.
The alert was issued after police said the baby was abducted in Montreal Lake, about an hour north of Prince Albert, Sask.
Police said the baby was located safe.
