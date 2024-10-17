Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary pet rescue concerned by rate of animal abandonment across the province

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 7:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary pet rescue concerned by animals being abandoned into their care in middle of the night'
Calgary pet rescue concerned by animals being abandoned into their care in middle of the night
WATCH: Staff with the Animal Rescue Foundation in Calgary are concerned after two dogs were abandoned at their shelter in the middle of the night over the past two weeks. They say the reason behind it is pet owners are struggling with rising costs. Drew Stremick reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Across Calgary, pet rescues and other animal organizations are filled to capacity with hundreds of cats and dogs in their care. A growing trend of pets being surrendered and sometimes even abandoned being driven by inflation driving up the costs of things like rent, utilities, and groceries leaving little leftover for furry companions.

Tanaya Jilg, executive director with the Animal Rescue Foundation, says it’s a sad reality.

“We’re typically seeing about seven calls per day from people looking for a place to surrender their cats and dogs,” Jilg explained.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ve had two dogs tied to our door. One last night, and one two weeks ago was tied around the side of our building to stairs, and we’ve had numerous cats dropped off, left in crates of left in our donation bin.”

While staff are understandably upset, they’re empathetic to why people make the difficult choice to let go of their pets.

Story continues below advertisement
“People in our community are really struggling,” said Jilg. “[People] need more resources and support with animals.”

While surrendering an animal to organizations is OK, abandoning animals is a criminal act. According to the Calgary Humane Society, there were 216 cases of animal abandonment in 2023, with 137 occurring in Calgary so far in 2024.

Trending Now

Jilg hopes governments can help stem the flow of animals being abandoned in the province.

“All rescues need more resources,” Jilg said. “There’s no government funding for any rescues in Alberta… so I’d say we definitely need support, and we need tougher animal abandonment laws.”

Investigators are working to track down who abandoned the dogs at ARF, and say if you know of someone who has abandoned or abused a pet, to please contact the Calgary Humane Society’s Animal Protection and Investigation team.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices