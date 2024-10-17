BC SPCA seizes dog after it was intentionally dragged behind vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A dog is now in the care of the BC SPCA after it was dragged behind a vehicle in Merritt.

The young collie-mix dog, now named Sunny, had been tethered to a vehicle.

“Someone got into the vehicle and drove off, dragging him for about 200 metres,” Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection, and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA said in a statement.

“He has abrasions to his front and back paw pads and hocks, (the joint between the dog’s hind leg and foot) and his nails were shredded. He is also underweight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin.”

When SPCA animals seized the dog, they brought him to a veterinary clinic in Kamloops where no internal injuries were found.

Sunny was treated for abrasions to his paw pads and bruising. He was prescribed antibiotics for the infection to his carpal pads, which are located just above the foot on some breeds of dogs. He was also given medication to treat his pain while he heals.

Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle.

Staff at the BC SPCA’s Kamloops animal centre said Sunny is also gaining weight and has gained two kilograms already.

“Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency,” Drever said. “Sunny loves spending time outside in the sunshine, playing in the field with staff and volunteers. He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people.”

The BC SPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As this is an ongoing investigation, it is not known when Sunny will be available for adoption.