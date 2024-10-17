Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

BC SPCA seizes dog after it was intentionally dragged behind vehicle

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. View image in full screen
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. BC SPCA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A dog is now in the care of the BC SPCA after it was dragged behind a vehicle in Merritt.

The young collie-mix dog, now named Sunny, had been tethered to a vehicle.

“Someone got into the vehicle and drove off, dragging him for about 200 metres,” Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection, and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA said in a statement.

“He has abrasions to his front and back paw pads and hocks, (the joint between the dog’s hind leg and foot) and his nails were shredded. He is also underweight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin.”

When SPCA animals seized the dog, they brought him to a veterinary clinic in Kamloops where no internal injuries were found.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sunny was treated for abrasions to his paw pads and bruising. He was prescribed antibiotics for the infection to his carpal pads, which are located just above the foot on some breeds of dogs. He was also given medication to treat his pain while he heals.

Story continues below advertisement
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. View image in full screen
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. BC SPCA
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. View image in full screen
Sunny is now in the care of the BC SPCA after he was intentionally dragged behind a vehicle. BC SPCA
Trending Now

Staff at the BC SPCA’s Kamloops animal centre said Sunny is also gaining weight and has gained two kilograms already.

“Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency,” Drever said. “Sunny loves spending time outside in the sunshine, playing in the field with staff and volunteers. He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC SPCA will be recommending charges to Crown Counsel under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

As this is an ongoing investigation, it is not known when Sunny will be available for adoption.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices