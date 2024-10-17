Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Uber analogy for continuing care does not mean more Alberta health privatization: Smith

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier’s leadership to face vote in 2 weeks at UCP AGM'
Premier’s leadership to face vote in 2 weeks at UCP AGM
UCP faithful will soon vote on whether Premier Danielle Smith is fit to lead. Along with a leadership vote, the premier will also be on hand as members debate controversial policies. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her plan to “Uber-ize” and replace the province’s online continuing care directory is aimed at making it easier for patients to navigate, and the analogy shouldn’t be taken too far.

It came a day after Smith announced at a continuing care conference she aims to create a new platform that works much like the ride-hailing and food delivery service.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s part of the provincial government’s health-care system overhaul that will see the responsibility for continuing care shift from the health ministry to seniors and social services.

Smith’s Uber analogy sparked concern from public health care advocates and the Opposition NDP that further privatization plans are afoot.

Trending Now

Smith said on Thursday there are no plans to change the current provision model.

Alberta Health Services currently offers an online directory that allows Albertans to search for spaces by name, location and type of care, but Smith says there’s a demand for more transparency to make sure all vacant spaces are posted.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices