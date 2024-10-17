Uber analogy for continuing care does not mean more Alberta health privatization: Smith

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her plan to “Uber-ize” and replace the province’s online continuing care directory is aimed at making it easier for patients to navigate, and the analogy shouldn’t be taken too far.

It came a day after Smith announced at a continuing care conference she aims to create a new platform that works much like the ride-hailing and food delivery service.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s part of the provincial government’s health-care system overhaul that will see the responsibility for continuing care shift from the health ministry to seniors and social services.

Smith’s Uber analogy sparked concern from public health care advocates and the Opposition NDP that further privatization plans are afoot.

Smith said on Thursday there are no plans to change the current provision model.

Alberta Health Services currently offers an online directory that allows Albertans to search for spaces by name, location and type of care, but Smith says there’s a demand for more transparency to make sure all vacant spaces are posted.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…