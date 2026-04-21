Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to announce new cabinet

Quebec’s new Premier Christine Fréchette is set to announce her cabinet Tuesday.
Fréchette has had just over a week to put her team together after winning the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race April 12.
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In a recent appearance on Radio-Canada’s “Tout le monde en parle” television show, she teased her cabinet would be a mix of old and new.
She confirmed her only opponent in the leadership race, Bernard Drainville, will have an important role.
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In her campaign to succeed CAQ founder François Legault, Fréchette promised to bring change to the party and focus on the economy.
The legislature is scheduled to resume May 5.
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