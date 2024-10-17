Menu

Crime

OHL vows to work with any police probe amid gang sexual assault allegation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 1:33 pm
1 min read
Hockey Canada CEO says organization undergoing major changes in midst of sexual assault case
RELATED: Hockey Canada CEO says organization undergoing major changes in midst of sexual assault case – Feb 10, 2024
The Ontario Hockey League says it is taking recent sexual assault allegations against eight former players “very seriously” and will co-operate with any police investigation into the claims.

A woman alleged in a CTV report that aired Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted by eight OHL players in November 2014 at a house where a 19-year-old player she was in a relationship with was billeted while playing in the league. She said some of the players went on to play in the NHL.

The woman, now 32, said she reported the alleged incident to Ontario Provincial Police earlier this year.

The OHL said in a statement Thursday that it first became aware of sexual assault allegations on Wednesday.

Responding to the report, the NHL said it “is deeply troubled by any accusation of this nature. We have no information beyond what was in the media report from (Wednesday) night.”

The CTV report did not name the players alleged to have been involved or the team or teams they played for, and none of the allegations have been tested in court.

The report of the alleged incident comes as Hockey Canada continues to deal with sexual assault allegations against players on its 2016 and 2003 national junior teams.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

