Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warnings issued along B.C.-Yukon border

By Brieanna Charlebois The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.16'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct.16
Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Wednesday, October 16, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued the first snowfall warnings of the season along the British Columbia and Yukon border, with accumulations up to 20 centimetres expected in some areas.

The weather office says the snow will spread through southwestern Yukon starting today and will persist until Saturday.

It says 10 centimetres of snow is expected in most regions, but predicts up to 25 centimetres in Swift River.

But it says an arctic ridge of high pressure will clear the skies on Sunday and temperatures will fall to about -20 degrees Celsius by Monday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases'
B.C. mountain snowpack near record low as drought risk increases

Environment Canada says the “first substantial snow” is also expected south of the border in Fort Nelson, B.C., starting Friday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It says about 10 centimetres is expected in most regions, but there could be more than 20 centimetres close to the border.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather office is warning drivers about low visibility Friday night due to drifting snow.

It has also issued a wind warning for exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, North and Central Coasts for Friday, saying gusts of up to 110 km/hour are expected.

Environment Canada has already issued warnings about an atmospheric river that is expected to move across southern B.C. this weekend.

It says the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass may also “see wet snow Friday afternoon before it quickly changes to rain as the weather system brings in mild air.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices