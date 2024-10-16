Regina to open new ‘Skuare’ downtown for food trucks, retail and more

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s downtown will look a little bit different in summer 2025, as the city hopes to offer more places to socialize.

With the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID), a new interim ‘Skuare’ will be located on the former historic Gordon Block and Burns Hanley sites (2160 12th Avenue).

“The Skuare will be the first of it’s kind in Saskatchewan,” RDBID said in a release. “This 11,000SF site will host a beer garden, additional retail and food/beverage units, space for food trucks, activation and performance space, washrooms, and ancillary storage for Regina Downtown’s Clean Team.”

Judith Veresuk, Executive Director for RDBID said shipping containers will be used for some of the units.

“We really want this to be a unique, inviting attraction for downtown,” Veresuk said.

View image in full screen A digital rendering of the Skuare. Courtesy of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District

“The Skuare will be able to host a variety of programming, including live music and markets, with a nice big wall to project movies and video. The Skuare will also be available for private functions like weddings and parties. We can’t wait to host a grand opening next summer.”

While many aspects of the project are being finalized, Anna Gardikiotis, RDBID board chair, announced that a mural will be installed honoring the heritage of the site, along with opportunities for additional large scale art installation.

“Scaling up public art is part of our vision plan for downtown and it’s key to creating an exciting space,” Gardikiotis said.

A Call for Artists will be issued in the coming months for mural and artwork installations throughout the site.

Funding for The Skuare will come from the City of Regina, Harvard Developments and RDBID. Additional sponsorship and partnership opportunities will be shared with the community in January 2025.