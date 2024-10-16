South Granville supportive housing draws concern from local businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Some business owners in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood are raising concerns about a new supportive housing project in the area, saying they were never consulted or notified.

The provincial government announced the $54 million plan to buy and renovate the Chalmers Lodge on West 12th Avenue in April 2023.

The province said the project will be used primarily to house seniors who are homeless or living in single-room occupancy (SRO) hotels.

But some businesses along Granville Street say they’re already dealing with crime, and that the province failed to consult with them about it.

3:16 Province provides boost to Vancouver’s homeless

“The housing program will, and should be in addition to our diverse and inclusive community, but without communicating that to the businesses, the neighbours, people in general here you just don’t know what to expect,” said Lynda Barr, store director at Dianne’s Lingerie.

Story continues below advertisement

Barr said the neighbourhood is welcoming to everyone, but said many of the stores and amenities in the area are expensive, which could be a problem for low-income tenants at a supportive housing project.

“Is this the best place and the right place for them?” she asked.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anila Frroku owns fashion boutique MOTRATi and said she moved to the neighbourhood three years ago because she thought it was quiet and safe.

Since then, she said she’s felt the area has declined.

Frroku said the lack of communication from BC Housing about the new project has left business owners to fear the worst about potential new tenants at the Chalmers Lodge facility.

“I understand that people, they need homes. Absolutely. I totally understand that part. It’s just who is going to move there? We don’t know. I cannot assume what is going to happen,” she said.

“The process should have started with us being notified, or asked at least for our opinion in making that decision.”

Global News is seeking comment from BC Housing about the project.

2:09 Safety concerns rising at supportive housing facility in Coquitlam

The Crown corporation’s project website says the 12-storey building, which was previously an assisted living facility for seniors, will give priority to seniors who are already BC Housing tenants but want to live in a more senior-friendly setting.

Story continues below advertisement

“BC Housing will choose residents for this building using a process that matches people with the types of homes and services they need,” the page says.

“Supports for residents may include daily meals, life and employment skills training, and connections to health care and other community services.”

Vancouver city councillor Pete Fry said that the project did not require rezoning and as such was out of the city’s hands.

Fry said he understood residents’ concerns, and acknowledged some of the province’s attempts at supportive housing have not been well run.

But he said he was confident about the new facility, noting that Connective, the non-profit that will operate the facility, has been around for nearly a century.

2:10 Neighbours of proposed Courtenay supportive housing, shelter say they are not being consulted

“Connective is operating facilities through the City of Vancouver and you don’t know about and it’s probably a good thing because they are doing such a good job,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“People just aren’t aware of them because they aren’t really problem facilities, so I think that’s a testament to the kind of housing they’ve been providing.”

He added he believes it is necessary to stop concentrating social services, particularly housing, in the city’s troubled Downtown Eastside.

“There are quite a few homeless people who are living throughout the South Granville Fairview area right now,” he said.

“The hope is that this could really give some stable housing to some of those people as well.”

It was not immediately clear when the Chalmers Lodge will begin accepting tenants.

The BC Housing website said it had anticipated opening in the spring of 2024.