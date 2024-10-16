Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau set to make 2nd appearance at foreign interference inquiry

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 7:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies again.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to testify Wednesday as a federal inquiry into foreign interference finishes the latest phase of its work.

The commission of inquiry is looking at the ability of institutions to detect and fend off the attempts of hostile states to meddle in Canadian affairs.

Over the last several weeks it has heard from senior bureaucrats, police and intelligence officials, cabinet ministers and members of diaspora communities.

Click to play video: 'Blair denies knowing about spy warrant delay'
Blair denies knowing about spy warrant delay
Trending Now

Trudeau returns to the inquiry after appearing in April during its initial phase, which looked at allegations of meddling in the last two general elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister’s latest testimony will come just days after Canada ordered six Indian diplomats out of the country, and India swiftly retaliated with the expulsion of Canadian diplomats.

The inquiry plans five days of policy consultation sessions beginning next Monday to help develop recommendations, with a final report due by the end of the year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices