Trudeau set to make 2nd appearance at foreign interference inquiry

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to testify Wednesday as a federal inquiry into foreign interference finishes the latest phase of its work.
The commission of inquiry is looking at the ability of institutions to detect and fend off the attempts of hostile states to meddle in Canadian affairs.
Over the last several weeks it has heard from senior bureaucrats, police and intelligence officials, cabinet ministers and members of diaspora communities.
Trudeau returns to the inquiry after appearing in April during its initial phase, which looked at allegations of meddling in the last two general elections.
The prime minister’s latest testimony will come just days after Canada ordered six Indian diplomats out of the country, and India swiftly retaliated with the expulsion of Canadian diplomats.
The inquiry plans five days of policy consultation sessions beginning next Monday to help develop recommendations, with a final report due by the end of the year.
