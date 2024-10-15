Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 7:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic'
Rapper turned Saskatchewan NDP candidate says sorry for lyrics called misogynistic
A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate for the NDP apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Saskatchewan rapper turned political candidate apologized Tuesday for lyrics that the incumbent Saskatchewan Party has criticized as misogynistic.

Phil Smith, the NDP candidate for Estevan-Big Muddy, said in a statement that he takes full responsibility for the songs released about a decade ago.

He said he’s now “committed to social action to bring an end to gender-based discrimination.”

“I said things in my 20s that I don’t believe now whatsoever,” Smith said.

His apology comes after Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party put out a media release labelling some of Smith’s lyrics “misogynistic, pro-drugs and pro-crime.”

In Smith’s song “Candy Necklaces,” Smith rapped: “Just wish I could belly flop into your cleavage.”

On a track titled “Casino,” he said: “You have to be asinine to test me, I stomp squares all day like a chess piece. Down for jail, and bail and subsequent probation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Party said in the release that either Carla Beck’s NDP “completely failed to do basic vetting” on Smith or is comfortable with the lyrics.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Carla Beck owes the people of Saskatchewan an answer,” it said.

Smith, in his apology, recounted how someone pulled a gun on him several years ago. The “horrifying incident” made him realize that he was on the wrong path, he said, and that he needed to change his life for the better.

“My focus now is on being a positive influence in our society and any music I’ve created in recent years has been devoted to that,” said Smith.

Trending Now

Speaking at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, Beck said she wasn’t aware of the lyrics.

It’s not what people in Saskatchewan want provincial leaders to focus on, she said.

“Song lyrics are one thing,” she said. “Getting caught up in a sex trafficking sting or having assault charges for choking and assault — those are another thing.”

One Saskatchewan Party member was booted from caucus last November over a charge of procuring sex, which was stayed after he completed an alternative measures program. Another resigned in January over an assault charge, which is still before the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

“If that’s what (Moe) wants to focus on, he can fill his boots,” Beck said. “But we’re focused on the things that Saskatchewan people need.”

Last week, Saskatchewan Party candidate David Buckingham came under fire for using a racial slur last year to reference a Black person while recounting a story of someone else using it.

He apologized, telling reporters it was a “very dumb mistake.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices