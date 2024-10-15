SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quickley remains out with sprained thumb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Toronto Raptors point guard Immanuel Quickley is still out day-to-day with a sprained thumb.

The team says Quickley won’t play in tonight’s pre-season game against the Boston Celtics.

He is also a maybe for Friday’s game in Brooklyn against the Nets.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic says Quickley participated in a full contract practice this morning.

He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 38 games for the Raptors last season.

Toronto acquired Quickley in a trade with the New York Knicks on Dec. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

