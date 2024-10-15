Menu

Health

Alberta to launch new primary care agency by next month in health overhaul: LaGrange

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta announces plans to improve primary health care'
Alberta announces plans to improve primary health care
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 10, 2023) The Alberta government has announced plans and initiatives to improve primary health care in the province. Michael King reports. – Oct 18, 2023
Alberta’s health minister says a new agency responsible for primary health care should be up and running by next month.

Adriana LaGrange says Primary Care Alberta will work to improve Albertans’ access to primary care providers like family doctors or nurse practitioners, create new models of primary care and increase access to after-hours care through virtual means.

Her announcement comes as the provincial government continues to divide Alberta Health Services into four new agencies.

LaGrange says Alberta Health Services hasn’t been able to focus on primary health care, and has been missing system oversight.

Click to play video: 'Alberta unveils new health-care system structure'
Alberta unveils new health-care system structure
The Alberta government’s dismantling of the health agency is expected to include two more organizations responsible for hospital care and continuing care.

Another new agency, Recovery Alberta, recently took over the mental health and addictions portfolio of Alberta Health Services.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

