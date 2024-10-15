SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

B.C.’s political party candidates count down to Oct. 19 election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Day 24 on the BC campaign trail
We're just days away from the provincial election and the BC Conservatives are promising a new children's hospital in Surrey. Leader John Rustad is also facing more pressure after more controversial comments by one of his candidates were unearthed.
It’s the last week of the British Columbia election campaign after a busy long weekend of promises for the BC Conservatives, including a new Children’s Hospital for Surrey.

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad is expected to explain how he’s going to pay for all his promises, from the so-called Rustad rebate to exempt up to $3,000 a month of rent or mortgage payments from taxes, to the plan to eliminate the carbon tax.

Rustad also said the Conservatives would eliminate the provincial deficit of nearly $9 billion within two terms of government.

First Time Voters Panel
In the battle to win the 10 Surrey ridings, the BC Conservative leader promised to build a children’s hospital in the city, complete with an emergency ward, ICU and maternity ward.

Adrian Dix, the health minister under the NDP government, issued a statement in reaction, calling it a hastily made-up promise, as construction for a new Surrey hospital is already underway and the expansion at the current hospital includes a new maternity unit and pediatric services.

The NDP has said its platform promises this election would cause government revenue to drop by more than $1.5 billion, while it forecasts the province’s budget deficit to increase next year to $9.6 billion.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

