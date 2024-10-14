Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elks kicker forges special bond through soccer with group of Edmonton kids

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 14, 2024 5:59 pm
2 min read
Boris Bede plays soccer with a group of kids in northeast Edmonton in 2024. View image in full screen
Boris Bede plays soccer with a group of kids in northeast Edmonton in 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian Football League player Boris Bede came to Edmonton this year to kick a ball for a living, but now he finds himself kicking a different kind of ball in his spare time to maintain a special bond he has formed with a group of kids.

“I just hopped in and started playing with them,” Bede recently told Global News about the connection he and his sons have found with a diverse group of kids in northeast Edmonton.

The 34-year-old Edmonton Elks kicker said he was playing with his sons at a northeast Edmonton playground this summer when they spontaneously joined in on a lively soccer game.

“They accepted me and said, ‘Hey, come back tomorrow.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They accepted me and said, 'Hey, come back tomorrow.'"

Bede did just that and now usually partakes in playing soccer with the group a few times a week.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’ve taken both of my boys in and taken care of them,” he explained.

  • Boris Bede plays soccer with a group of kids in northeast Edmonton in 2024.

Bede first began his CFL career in 2015 with the Montreal Alouettes. He then spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts where he would help the team win the 2022 Grey Cup championship before signing a two-year contract with the Elks in February.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win'
Argos celebrate Grey Cup championship win

Bede was born in France and later moved to the United States as a teenager before eventually coming to Canada. He said a number of the kids he has been playing soccer with the last few months are also relatively new to Canada, something that makes the friendship “that much cooler.”

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re all just kind of in the same situation,” he said. “I love the diversity that we have.

“The main thing is these kids here just really care for each other.”

Earlier this month, Bede invited his soccer friends and their families to watch him and the Elks take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He said he enjoys being an “ambassador” for the Elks and for the CFL and was glad to be able to have the group join him for the game.

Story continues below advertisement
  • Boris Bede greets some of the kids that he plays soccer with at an Edmonton Elks game in 2024.

— with files from Global News’ Slav Kornik

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices