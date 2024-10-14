Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

SUV driver killed in crash involving semi-truck in Athabasca County: Alberta RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 14, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. An Alberta man is dead after his kayak capsized on the Athabasca River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. An Alberta man is dead after his kayak capsized on the Athabasca River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after an SUV collided with a semi-truck on Highway 63 in north-central Alberta on Sunday night.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called about the two-vehicle crash near Range Road 192 at about 10:50 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the SUV was headed south on Highway 63 when it swerved to avoid a deer and collided with a semi-truck headed north.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway where the crash happened was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Prevent wildlife collisions'
Traffic Tips: Prevent wildlife collisions
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices