SUV driver killed in crash involving semi-truck in Athabasca County: Alberta RCMP

One person is dead after an SUV collided with a semi-truck on Highway 63 in north-central Alberta on Sunday night.
In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called about the two-vehicle crash near Range Road 192 at about 10:50 p.m.
They said a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the SUV was headed south on Highway 63 when it swerved to avoid a deer and collided with a semi-truck headed north.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The section of highway where the crash happened was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
