SUV driver killed in crash involving semi-truck in Athabasca County: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after an SUV collided with a semi-truck on Highway 63 in north-central Alberta on Sunday night.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called about the two-vehicle crash near Range Road 192 at about 10:50 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the SUV was headed south on Highway 63 when it swerved to avoid a deer and collided with a semi-truck headed north.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway where the crash happened was closed for several hours but has since reopened.