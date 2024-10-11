Ontario looking at closing ‘loophole’ after brothers convicted of Iran sanctions violations change names

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is looking into reforming its name change system after brothers convicted in the U.S. of helping Iran evade sanctions were able to legally adopt new identities in the province.

“The ability to change one’s name should not be a loophole for evading justice,” said Matthew D’Amico, spokesperson for Todd McCarthy, the minister responsible for the name change registry.

“Allowing serious criminal offenders to conceal their identities not only undermines the integrity of our justice system but also poses a significant risk to our communities.”

On Wednesday, Global News reported that Ontario had allowed Amin and Arash Yousefijam to change their names just months after they were sentenced in Michigan for a sanctions evasion scheme.

The province approved their new identities as Ameen and Aurash Cohen in April 2022, although they were still serving out part of their sentences and Canada was trying to deport one of the brothers.

Using his new name, Arash Yousefijam, 36, became a dentist and went to work in Ottawa as Dr. Aurash Cohen. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario said it was looking into the matter.

His brother, 37, got a job as a financial compliance officer at an international company in Richmond Hill, Ont. Property records show an Ameen Cohen bought a home in the city in 2022.

View image in full screen Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, makes an announcement on Jan. 29, 2024. Don Curran / Global News

Responding Friday to questions about the case, D’Amico said in a statement the province would be looking into ways to prevent those convicted of serious crimes from taking on new identities.

“We will be exploring options to prohibit individuals guilty of serious Criminal Code offences and international sanctions violations, including terrorism-related crimes, from legally changing their names,” he said.

“While we undertake this work, we also need the federal government to close gaps in the immigration system that allow individuals with criminal backgrounds and sanctions into Canada.”

The issue arose as Canada is using sanctions to contain Iran as it tries to destabilize the Middle East and lead an “axis of resistance” that includes terror groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Yemeni Houthis.

The Immigration and Refugee Board was scheduled to begin a deportation hearing for Amin Yousefijam on Oct. 28, on the grounds he is a danger to the security of Canada.

Details about the brothers’ name changes were contained in hundreds of pages of public documents the Canada Border Services Agency entered as exhibits in the case.

View image in full screen Name change certificates issued to brothers convicted of evading Iran sanctions. Immigration and Refugee Board

The CBSA is arguing that, by illegally shipping sensitive manufacturing equipment to Iran, Amin Yousefijam undermined Canada’s efforts to contain the threat posed by the regime.

He contributed to “an increased security threat towards Canada in regards to terrorism and attack by nuclear weapons,” CBSA wrote in its report.

“Mr. Yousefijam’s activities directly compromised the efforts of the Canadian government with respect to its foreign policy goals vis-a-vis Iran.”

Although his lawyers tried to ban the press from his deportation hearing, Global News fought the application and won. They declined to comment. Nor did Arash Yousefijam respond to questions.

But in an earlier phone call, he described his U.S. conviction for sanctions evasion as “just some legal issues that I had,” and said the brothers changed their names because “we want to start a new life.”

Ontario court records show that CIBC filed a law suit against him on July 11, alleging he owed them for a $358,006 personal line of credit and had failed to make the minimum payments.

According to a report released this week, Canada has become an “appealing target” for procurement networks that help Iran evade international sanctions.

“Canada’s approach towards Iran and its proxies showcases both vigilance and inconsistencies,” said the report by the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.

“On one hand, the country has implemented robust measures, including designating Iran as a state supporter of terrorism and imposing significant sanctions on numerous Iranian individuals and entities.”

“However, the persistent presence of high-level individuals and the influence of Iranian networks within the country reveal a certain degree of permissiveness,” said the report, Propaganda, Procurement and Lethal Operations: Iran’s Activities Inside America.

View image in full screen Police mug shot of Arash Yousefijam, who now goes by Aurash Cohen. Mecklenberg County Sherrif Office

The Yousefijams immigrated to Canada from Iran. Arash Yousefijam arrived first, and his brother came three years later, in July 2016, under the Skilled Workers Program.

In April 2020, the U.S. filed a sealed indictment against them, alleging they were using front companies to purchase sensitive goods for Iran.

Arash Yousefijam was arrested when he flew from Toronto to North Carolina in December 2020. Acting on a U.S. extradition request, the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad arrested Amin Yousefijam on Jan. 21, 2021.

Both pleaded guilty to what the U.S. called “deeply disturbing” allegations. Prosecutors asked for a “significant sentence of imprisonment” for Amin Yousefijam.

“The defendant’s knowing and intentional conduct here undermined the U.S. sanctions regime and threatened the security of the United States by supporting a state sponsor of terrorism,” they argued.

They were sentenced to time served, plus a year of supervised released. U.S. immigration authorities then removed them back to Canada, where they quickly changed their names.

After they changed their names, Yousefijam wrote to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada asking for a new permanent resident’s card as Ameen Cohen, records show.

