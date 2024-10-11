Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pre-construction at Portage and Main could lead to traffic delays, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 11, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Winnipeg's historic intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's historic intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction begins in just over a month, but plans for the overhaul of Winnipeg’s most famous intersection are taking shape.

The city says intermittent lane closures are set to take place at Portage and Main — beginning as early as Tuesday and lasting for around four weeks — as pre-construction work on traffic signals gets underway.

Closures will take place on various sections of curb and median lanes on both streets, leading up to the demolition of Portage and Main’s concrete barricades beginning in mid-November.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project, expected to be complete by June of next year, includes demolishing the barriers and installing new signals and streetlights, extending the curb at the intersection’s southeast corner, repairing existing medians, and installing new curbs and sidewalks for pedestrians at all four corners.

After decades of closure and a failed plebiscite to reopen the iconic intersection to foot traffic in 2018, Mayor Scott Gillingham announced a reversal of course in March, saying the city was losing millions the longer the underground concourse remained open.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lays out plan for Portage and Main reopening'
Winnipeg lays out plan for Portage and Main reopening
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices