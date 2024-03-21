Menu

Politics

Winnipeg city council votes 11-3 to reopen landmark Portage and Main to pedestrians

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2024 8:03 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg's historic intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's historic intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Winnipeg’s landmark intersection at Portage Avenue and Main Street will be reopening to pedestrian traffic after more than 40 years.

Councillors voted 11-3 to reopen the intersection to pedestrians by the summer of 2025.

Concrete barriers have prevented pedestrian crossings at the intersection, forcing people to go through an underground concourse.

A report to city council says multimillion-dollar repairs are needed to the underground walkway, with water leaking in after rainstorms.

The repairs would also tie up vehicle traffic above ground for years.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says the city has to do what is right now and for the future.

People have congregated by the thousands at the well-known intersection to celebrate milestones, from the end of war to the return of the National Hockey League.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

