Undefeated Saskatoon Hilltops embark on playoff journey hosting PFC semis

Going undefeated in one regular season is difficult enough, let alone repeating that same feat just one year later.

That’s exactly what the Saskatoon Hilltops have done, finishing their 2024 regular season schedule with a perfect 8-0 record and now turning their attention to their first game of playoffs.

“The Hilltops are measured by what they do in the playoffs,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant. “That’s why we have the tradition that we have. The regular season for me at the end of the day, that just puts you in the situation to do what you’re going to do.”

Playoff football has arrived for the ‘Toppers who have rolled through the Prairie Football Conference outscoring their opponents 325-106 over eight games to lock up first place in the league.

Running back Corbin Ebben has been a major piece, breaking out for a league-leading 964 yards on the ground to go along with his six touchdowns.

“We’ve been working towards this the whole season so far,” said Ebben. “We’re just excited and ready to go, and that’s going to show on the field.”

The Hilltops will host the Edmonton Huskies in the PFC semi-final on Sunday, the same opponent they faced in their regular season finale on Oct. 6.

It was a game that Saskatoon won by a 21-14 final, but rarely controlled.

“You can’t afford to have an off game in the PFC,” said Hilltops quarterback Trey Reider. “When everyone is coached well and knows what you’re going to do sometimes, you just got to play good. You can’t take a playoff, because that could affect your whole game plan.”

Stretching an undefeated streak to 20 games and over 700 days without a loss, the defending Canadian Bowl champions have been remarkably consistent since their last defeat on Oct. 30, 2022.

With home field guaranteed up until the national championship, the Hilltops could enjoy the comforts of SMF Field for the next three weeks.

Defensive back Dalton Urban knows what’s at stake, however, adding their progress could come crashing down with one poor showing.

“We know that if we don’t push ourselves this week, next week we might not be practicing again,” said Urban. “That’s a reality of this time of year, so we really got to bring it every single day and our guys know that.”

The Hilltops will battle the Huskies for a spot in the 2024 PFC Final with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at SMF Field for the conference semi-final tilt Sunday.