Newly-formed provincial coalition calls for changes to B.C.’s supportive housing model

A new coalition has formed just ahead of the provincial election in B.C.

“We timed it with the provincial elections, so candidates can can speak about our issues and make this an election issue,” said Tyler Zeeman, a member of the Call4Change coalition.

The Call4Change coalition is calling on changes to low-barrier housing and an end to drug consumption sites in favour of more treatment-oriented housing and programs.

“We understand that these facilities, or these types of facilities, are needed, but the fact of the matter is, you’re bringing in their own little community into an existing community, and you’re allowing them to do the drugs…but where’s the treatment,” said Mike Johnson, a member of the Call4Change coalition.

Johnson lives on Appaloosa Road in Kelowna’s North Glenmore area, where the city and B.C. Housing are planning to build a 60-unit tiny home community for those experiencing homelessness.

“The city hasn’t come to us and told us anything other than it was posted on the news that this is going up,” Johnson said.

Johnson said area residents are watching closely the problems being experienced by another neighbourhood across town where a supportive housing complex opened back in 2020.

“People are scared for their safety,” said Zeeman.

Zeeman lives across from Stephen Village behind Orchard Plaza, where residents have been recording videos of open drug use, lewd behaviour, and violence at all hours of the day and night.

“The city and province needs to, you know, build facilities for these individuals so they can better their lives,” Zeeman said. “And if they don’t want the help, they want to stay on the drugs, then they can stay there and do their drugs but they need to be hidden away from our community.”

In an email to Global News, the housing ministry stated that due to the provincial election, beginning Sept. 21, B.C. Housing is unable to respond to media with any information beyond that which is already publicly available on its website.

The ministry added that this guideline will continue until after the new provincial government forms.

TheCall4Change coalition has also launched online petitions for affected neighbourhoods.

“We are going to keep fighting until there is a change,” Zeeman said.