Politics

Saskatchewan NDP’s Beck says election is bigger than politics

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck speaks during a media event in Regina, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Beck says she's asking voters to think beyond party politics and support what's best for the province when they go to the polls on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan New Democratic Leader Carla Beck says she’s asking voters to think beyond party politics and support what’s best for the province when they go to the polls on Oct. 28.

Beck says the race between her and Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party is tighter than ever, and voters have a choice to elect change.

She says she’s promising to make life more affordable by suspending the gas tax for six months and removing the provincial sales tax from children’s clothing and some grocery items.

She’s also pledged to get the province’s health care and education systems back on track by hiring more staff to alleviate cramped emergency rooms and classrooms.

Beck says the Saskatchewan Party has stopped working for the people.

She says while some may not agree with her on everything, they can agree people deserve better.

“This election is not about Team Orange or Team Green. This election is about Team Saskatchewan,” she said in Regina in front of dozens of supporters.

“Your vote matters. Your vote is powerful.

“Together, we can fix health care. Together, we can make life more affordable.

“Together, we have the power to change a government.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

