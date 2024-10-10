Saskatchewan NDP’s Beck says election is bigger than politics

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan New Democratic Leader Carla Beck says she’s asking voters to think beyond party politics and support what’s best for the province when they go to the polls on Oct. 28.

Beck says the race between her and Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party is tighter than ever, and voters have a choice to elect change.

She says she’s promising to make life more affordable by suspending the gas tax for six months and removing the provincial sales tax from children’s clothing and some grocery items.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She’s also pledged to get the province’s health care and education systems back on track by hiring more staff to alleviate cramped emergency rooms and classrooms.

Beck says the Saskatchewan Party has stopped working for the people.

She says while some may not agree with her on everything, they can agree people deserve better.

Story continues below advertisement

“This election is not about Team Orange or Team Green. This election is about Team Saskatchewan,” she said in Regina in front of dozens of supporters.

“Your vote matters. Your vote is powerful.

“Together, we can fix health care. Together, we can make life more affordable.

“Together, we have the power to change a government.”