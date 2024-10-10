Crown to downgrade murder charge for suspect in Rocky View County roadside shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown will be downgrading the murder charge for one of two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary in August.

Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, was originally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

But the prosecution has indicated in court Penner will now be facing trial on second-degree murder instead.

The second suspect, Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, was arrested at a residence in O’Chiese First Nation last month and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They were caught after a manhunt that began Aug. 6 following the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another who were working along a roadway in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, when a county truck was stolen from the scene.

The two men, who will be tried together, will be back in court Oct. 17.