Alberta manhunt: 1 murder suspect arrested in Edmonton, other still on the run

After a nearly week-long manhunt for two suspects believed to have killed one person and wounded another on the outskirts of Calgary, one suspect has been arrested while the second remains on the run.

RCMP said one of the suspects was arrested on Sunday in Edmonton with the help of the city’s police. On Monday, RCMP said that person remained in custody with charges pending. Details on them will be released once the charges have been sworn.

Additionally, RCMP said they’ve identified a second suspect in the homicide in Rocky View County that kicked off the manhunt.

An arrest warrant for murder is now out Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28. Strawberry is described as being about six feet tall and 169 pounds. RCMP said he has brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, people are told to not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.

He is the unnamed person of interest who RCMP released a photo of last week, hoping the public could help identify him.

The fatal shooting happened just before noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, on a rural road about seven kilometres east of Calgary in Rocky View County.

Police responded to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 and found two victims.

One was already dead when officers arrived. He was identified as Rocky View County employee Colin Hough. A worker with Fortis Alberta was also injured but has since been released from hospital.

Anyone with any information about the homicide investigation and manhunt is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP 403-934-3968.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.