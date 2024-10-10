Menu

Politics

Province says work can move forward on Green Line between Victoria Park and Shepard

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
Following weeks of discussions, the government of Alberta has agreed to allow work to continue on a portion of the first phase of Calgary's Green Line project. View image in full screen
Following weeks of discussions, the government of Alberta has agreed to allow work to continue on a portion of the first phase of Calgary's Green Line project. Global News
Work will continue on a portion of the first phase of Calgary’s Green Line LRT, according to a joint statement from the province and mayor.

Following weeks of discussions, the province and city have agreed to “advance the work” from 4th Street Southeast to Shepard.

According to the provincial government, the decision to continue with design work on that section of the LRT’s alignment will preserve “more than 700 jobs.”

The province has also confirmed its previous $1.53-billion commitment for the project will be available to support the continuation of the work “during the interim period.”

AECOM, a third-party engineering firm hired by the province, is developing a “revised downtown alignment” for the Green Line.

The joint statement said that alignment will be “either at-grade or elevated” and will share connections with the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and the new Scotia Place, and will extend the line further south.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek talks about Calgary’s Green Line, supervised consumption site

— More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

