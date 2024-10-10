Province says work can move forward on Green Line between Victoria Park and Shepard

See more sharing options

Work will continue on a portion of the first phase of Calgary’s Green Line LRT, according to a joint statement from the province and mayor.

Following weeks of discussions, the province and city have agreed to “advance the work” from 4th Street Southeast to Shepard.

According to the provincial government, the decision to continue with design work on that section of the LRT’s alignment will preserve “more than 700 jobs.”

The province has also confirmed its previous $1.53-billion commitment for the project will be available to support the continuation of the work “during the interim period.”

AECOM, a third-party engineering firm hired by the province, is developing a “revised downtown alignment” for the Green Line.

The joint statement said that alignment will be “either at-grade or elevated” and will share connections with the existing Red and Blue LRT lines and the new Scotia Place, and will extend the line further south.

— More to come…