‘It’s awful’: Montreal police look to disrupt organized crime and teen recruitment

Montreal police are ramping up efforts to crack down on organized crime and the recruitment of teens into street gangs, calling on business owners and concerned parents to reach out to them if they need help.

Police Chief Fady Dagher made a public plea Thursday in wake of suspected extortion attempts authorities believe are behind a spate of firebombing of businesses.

“There is a surge in this type of crime and we’re rolling up our sleeves to deal with it,” Dagher said during a press conference.

The development comes after the recent arrests of seven teens between the ages of 14 and 17 who allegedly belong to a gang based in the city’s St-Léonard borough. Despite their young age, police said they are suspected in numerous violent crimes including robbery, firearms offences, arson and extortion.

Montreal police are working closely with other police forces, the province’s Crown prosecutor’s office and other departments to crack down on organized crime, according to Dagher.

Local merchants are being urged to contact police if they are the victims of extortion, threats or other acts of violence. Dagher said the key is to call “extremely quickly” before the situation worsens.

“Don’t wait,” he said.

Police are also asking parents to keep an eye on their children and to seek help if they are in trouble or suspect they are involved in gangs. Dagher says if police call or show up at your house to talk to you about your kids, it’s not a random occurrence.

“Please don’t close the door,” Dagher said.

The police chief said prevention goes a long way when it comes to teenagers’ involvement and recruitment. At first, they might be attracted by the money and “glory” but even when they want to get out “they are too scared,” he explained.

“I think it’s awful. It’s disgusting,” Dagher said of violent criminal groups recruiting youth.

Earlier in the day, the leader of the Parti Québécois demanded legislative hearings to collect testimony from parents, police and community groups on the rising number of youth being used as “cannon fodder” by organized crime.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon pointed to the feelings of insecurity in Montreal over street gangs recruiting teens to commit crimes such as car theft, fraud and murder.

Quebec Premier François Legault responded by saying that it’s upsetting to hear that youth are being recruited and described the development as appalling and unacceptable.

— with files from The Canadian Press