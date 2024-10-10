Edmonton Oilers autograph session coming to West Edmonton Mall on Oct. 23

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will hold an autograph session at West Edmonton Mall later this month.

The public autograph session will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The entire Oilers roster will take part in the event, which has grown to become a huge draw for hockey fans across the city and beyond.

“After an exciting playoff run seeing the unwavering support of fans across Oil Country, we are thrilled to once again team up with WEM to give our fans the opportunity to meet their favourite players at the Edmonton Oilers autograph session,” said Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer with OEG Sports and Entertainment.

“The support last season was truly unparalleled, and our players can’t wait to connect with the passionate fans who cheer them on every step of the way.”

In previous years, fans have arrived at the mall before 6 a.m. to line up and wait for an autograph from their favourite Oiler.

“This event is one of the most eagerly awaited experiences we host at WEM, offering fans the unique opportunity to meet their favourite players in person,” WEM GM Danielle Woo said.

“After last season’s incredible playoff run, the energy in Oil Country is stronger than ever, and this is guaranteed to be a fun and unforgettable day for Oilers fans.”

The first 300 fans to line up at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s stations will be guaranteed a signature.

While fans can get personal items and team-issued cards autographed by the majority of the members of the team, McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck cards that will be provided to fans at the captain’s table.

Due to high demand, fans will be limited to one signature per player.

The players will be stationed at locations throughout the mall. The player station map will be released 24 hours before the event.