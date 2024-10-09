Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fourteen-year-old girl pleads guilty to manslaughter in Halifax teen’s stabbing death

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax'
Syrian refugee family traumatized after son murdered in Halifax
A Nova Scotia family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, a Syrian refugee fatally stabbed at Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22. Three teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder. As Heidi Petracek reports, Al Marrach's grieving family says the boy's murder has shaken their belief of a better life in Canada – Apr 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 14-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy near a Halifax mall earlier this year.

A spokeswoman for the provincial Public Prosecution Service confirms the girl appeared in Halifax Youth Court on Monday, when she also pleaded guilty to a charge of violating the release conditions of her bail.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Melissa Foshay says the Crown is no longer seeking an adult sentence for the girl, who was initially charged with second-degree murder.

The teen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 30 when facts will be entered and a publication ban will also be considered to protect the right to a fair trial for the others accused in the case.

Trending Now

Two boys now aged 17 and another boy who is 15 were also charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was found badly injured in April in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre and he died later in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices