Share

Sports

Barnes to return to Raptors lineup on Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes will return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday.

He will start against the Wizards in a pre-season game in Washington, D.C.

It will be his first competitive basketball game since he was injured on March 1.

Barnes was named to his first all-star team in February before breaking his hand while blocking a shot.

The former NBA rookie of the year was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 60 games before his season-ending surgery.

Barnes officially signed a US$225 million, five-year contract extension on July 8 to remain with the Raptors. That deal could be worth up to $270 million if he meets the requirements for a supermax deal.

He missed Toronto’s first pre-season game for personal reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

