Barnes to return to Raptors lineup on Friday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Scottie Barnes will return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Friday.

He will start against the Wizards in a pre-season game in Washington, D.C.

It will be his first competitive basketball game since he was injured on March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes was named to his first all-star team in February before breaking his hand while blocking a shot.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The former NBA rookie of the year was averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 60 games before his season-ending surgery.

Barnes officially signed a US$225 million, five-year contract extension on July 8 to remain with the Raptors. That deal could be worth up to $270 million if he meets the requirements for a supermax deal.

He missed Toronto’s first pre-season game for personal reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.