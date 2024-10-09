Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Don MacLean sworn in as first permanent Black chief for Halifax police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax police chief responds to tent eviction report'
Halifax police chief responds to tent eviction report
Halifax Police Chief Don MacLean stood before the Board of Police Commissioners on the heels of a lengthy report citing wrongs by police in a 2021 homeless encampment eviction. As Zack Power reports, police are unsure if or when some of the recommendations will be publicly accepted. – Sep 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Don MacLean was sworn in today as the first permanent African Nova Scotian chief of the Halifax Regional Police.

He had been serving in the role on an acting basis for about one year.

MacLean says it’s an honour and a privilege to lead the city’s police force, which he says has the responsibility of staying responsive to the evolving needs of residents.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He emphasized that the public’s trust is an “invaluable commodity” that cannot be taken for granted.

Trending Now

His priorities include improving community safety and police wellness.

MacLean, who assumed the permanent role on Aug. 12, has been with the police force for 31 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices