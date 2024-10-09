Don MacLean sworn in as first permanent Black chief for Halifax police

Don MacLean was sworn in today as the first permanent African Nova Scotian chief of the Halifax Regional Police.
He had been serving in the role on an acting basis for about one year.
MacLean says it’s an honour and a privilege to lead the city’s police force, which he says has the responsibility of staying responsive to the evolving needs of residents.
He emphasized that the public’s trust is an “invaluable commodity” that cannot be taken for granted.
His priorities include improving community safety and police wellness.
MacLean, who assumed the permanent role on Aug. 12, has been with the police force for 31 years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.
