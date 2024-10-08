Edmonton Oilers place Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve, sign Dermott

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve Tuesday and signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a one-year contract.

Kane had 44 points (24-20) in 77 games for the Oilers last season and added eight points (4-4) in 20 playoff games.

He underwent two procedures last month after playing with a sports hernia last season.

Kane had surgery to repair both abductors, two hernias and two abdominal tears and is now doing rehabilitation in Edmonton.

There is no firm timeline for his return, although last month it was expected he would take a minimum of five to six months to recover.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kane, who turns 34 this month, is entering the third season of a four-year deal worth US$20.5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

5:28 Host of Inside Sports weighs in on upcoming Edmonton Oilers season

Dermott, 27, had seven points (2-5) over 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He’s entering his eighth NHL campaign.

Dermott’s contract is a two-way deal with an average annual value of $775,000.

Also Tuesday, the Oilers loaned forwards Matt Savoie and Cameron Wright to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers, who lost to the Florida Panthers in a seven-game Stanley Cup final last spring, will open the regular season Wednesday against the visiting Winnipeg Jets.