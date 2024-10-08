Edmonton Oilers have reloaded for another Stanley Cup run after last year’s heartbreak

This summer, when Stan Bowman was hired as the new general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, he warned fans that no two editions of the team are the same.

“It’s natural to look at last year’s team and figure that we need just that one piece,” Bowman said.

“You don’t want it to be last year’s team and try to recreate what you had. You have to look into it like there are things that are going to be different, even with the same players.”

So, even though the Oilers lost the Stanley Cup final in agonizing fashion, by just one goal to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, Bowman cautions fans not to expect the team to simply pick up where last season’s Western Conference champions left off.

It’s a new season and a new team.

Last season’s squad could certainly score. Zach Hyman netted 54 goals in the regular season and added 16 in the playoffs. Connor McDavid became just the fourth player in NHL history to achieve 100 assists in a season and won the Conn Smythe Trophy while leading the playoffs with 42 points.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers Conor McDavid (97) skates with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) during training camp in Edmonton, on Thursday September 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Leon Draisaitl tallied 106 points and secured an eight-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL. Defenceman Evan Bouchard had a breakout season with 82 points.

The Oilers’ special teams proved elite, featuring a power play that clicked at 29.3 per cent in the playoffs and a penalty kill that succeeded 94.3 per cent of the time.

But what’s changed going into this season? A lot. Power forward Evander Kane had surgery in September and is expected to miss most of the regular season. Leon Draisaitl will have two new wingers on the second line to start the season — Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson.

View image in full screen Vancouver Canucks Christian Wolanin (86) and Mark Friedman (51) skate off as Edmonton Oilers Troy Stecher (51) and Viktor Arvidsson (33) celebrates an Oilers win, and Arvidsson’s shootout goal, during overtime NHL pre-season action in Edmonton on Monday September 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

“There’s definitely some excitement,” said Skinner. “Everyone saw the run they went on last year. I think you’ve got a lot of guys who are hungry to repeat that run, so, I’m just looking to be a part of it and be a piece of the puzzle.”

Skinner scored 24 times for the Buffalo Sabres last year, but became available after his contract was bought out. Arvidsson had 15 points in 18 games for Los Angeles last season in a campaign that was derailed by injuries. But, the previous campaign, he scored 26 times with 33 assists.

With the departures of Codi Ceci (salary-cap move to San Jose) Vincent Desharnais (Vancouver) and Philip Broberg (St. Louis) there are also questions about the Oilers’s defensive depth.

Bowman didn’t spend significantly on a veteran defenseman, so the battle for minutes will be between Troy Stecher (acquired last season from the Coyotes), Ty Emberson (San Jose), and Travis Dermott (Coyotes/Utah).

The Oilers wrapped up the preseason at 3-5, looking less than impressive while trying out new players.

“I don’t think (the preseason) tells you much … you’re just trying to work on that team game, to work on that game of yours. It starts in our zone and works its way out,” said veteran Corey Perry. “Everybody’s trying to get accustomed to everybody.”

McDavid said fans shouldn’t fret over the underwhelming preseason.

“It’s tough, initially, when you’re supposed to make it work right away, and there are supposed to be fireworks right away. You feel that pressure, but it takes just a little bit of time to get used to (each other),” he said.

Despite coming agonizingly close to their “Cup or bust” mantra, the Oilers stumbled out of the gate in the 2023-24 season with a 3-9-1 record, leading to Jay Woodcroft’s dismissal and Kris Knoblauch taking over as head coach.

The Oilers roared through the remainder of the regular season, but then had to come back from 3-2 down to defeat the Canucks in the second round of the playoffs, and lost the first three games of the Cup final to Florida before rallying to force an improbable Game 7.

Bowman insists this year will be different, and all Oilers fans are hoping for is just one more win.

Circle the calendar

The Oilers host the Florida Panthers Dec. 16 in a Stanley Cup final rematch; they travel south to face the Panthers on Feb. 27. Connor McDavid causes his annual Toronto media frenzy when the Oilers visit the Leafs on Nov. 16; the Oilers host the rival Calgary Flames Oct. 13 and March 29, and visit the Saddledome only once this season, on Nov. 3.

Odds are against the Oil

In the post-expansion era, only four teams have lost the Stanley Cup final and bounced back to win it the following season. Among them are the reigning champion Florida Panthers, the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins, the 1984 Oilers, and the 1968 Montreal Canadiens.

Losses

D Vincent Desharnais (Vancouver), C Ryan McLeod (traded to Buffalo), LW Warren Foegele (Los Angeles), C Dylan Holloway (St. Louis), D Philip Broberg (St. Louis), D Cody Ceci (traded to San Jose)

Additions

D Ty Emberson (San Jose) RW Jeff Skinner (Buffalo) RW/LW Viktor Arvidsson (Los Angeles), RW Vasily Podkolzin (Vancouver), D Travis Dermott (Arizona/Utah)