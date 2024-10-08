Elections Saskatchewan introduces 6-day voting week

See more sharing options

After a historic downturn in voter turnout for provincial elections, Elections Saskatchewan has opted for a new voting mechanic.

This upcoming election, voters will have six days to get to the polls instead of just one, as the organization hopes to increase voter participation.

Experts attribute the lack of interest to political complacency, but it’s hard to predict how many people will vote.

As Global’s Moosa Imran explains in the video above, it seems there is growing excitement for the upcoming election.