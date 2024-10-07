Arrest made 2 years after stabbing death in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

As the family of Devon Foster prepares to mark the two-year anniversary of his death, an arrest has finally been made in the case.

“I was hoping for closure and some relief, but I didn’t get any of that because now it just starts…it restarts the clock on another lengthy process,” said Foster’s mom Reta Guild.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed over the weekend that they have arrested Tyler Sutter in connection with Foster’s death.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

“It takes us back to day one like any of the stitches that have been in there to heal the wound just got all ripped right out again,” said Foster’s mom Reta Guild.

On Oct. 9, 2022, police were called to an altercation in the downtown core.

When they arrived, they found 32-year old Foster bleeding after being stabbed outside of the Cactus Club restaurant.

Despite lifesaving efforts by those on the scene, the Shuswap man died a short time later.

News of an arrest has been long hoped for by Foster’s family.

“It’s frustrating that it took this long, frustrating that it’s going to continue to take time,” said Guild.

In a news release, police stated that these types of investigations can be lengthy.

“These types of investigations are complex and need to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock. This investigation is now with the BC Prosecution Service. As such, the RCMP will not be providing any further details.”

Foster left behind a spouse and a daughter, who celebrated her second birthday just days after the murder.

“This person robbed that child of ever blowing out candles with her daddy, Christmas and a lifetime of memories,” Guild said

Foster had been estranged from his family after his parents divorced, making the grieving process that much more complex.

“The proverbial olive branches had been sent out prior to his death,” Guild said. “So there was that hope that that reconciliation was going to happen, and that was just a big wish for me, and then when he was killed, all that hope was taken away for all of us.”