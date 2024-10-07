Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Arrest made 2 years after stabbing death in downtown Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 7, 2024 6:45 pm
2 min read
Devon Foster was 32 years old when he was fatally stabbed in downtown Kelowna in October 2022.
Devon Foster was 32 years old when he was fatally stabbed in downtown Kelowna in October 2022. Contributed
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the family of Devon Foster prepares to mark the two-year anniversary of his death, an arrest has finally been made in the case.

“I was hoping for closure and some relief, but I didn’t get any of that because now it just starts…it restarts the clock on another lengthy process,” said Foster’s mom Reta Guild.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed over the weekend that they have arrested Tyler Sutter in connection with Foster’s death.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder.

“It takes us back to day one like any of the stitches that have been in there to heal the wound just got all ripped right out again,” said Foster’s mom Reta Guild.

On Oct. 9, 2022, police were called to an altercation in the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

When they arrived, they found 32-year old Foster bleeding after being stabbed outside of the Cactus Club restaurant.

Despite lifesaving efforts by those on the scene, the Shuswap man died a short time later.

Click to play video: '30 years since murder of Mindy Tran'
30 years since murder of Mindy Tran

News of an arrest has been long hoped for by Foster’s family.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s frustrating that it took this long, frustrating that it’s going to continue to take time,” said Guild.

In a news release, police stated that these types of investigations can be lengthy.

“These types of investigations are complex and need to be done methodically and thoroughly in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” said Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock. This investigation is now with the BC Prosecution Service. As such, the RCMP will not be providing any further details.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Foster left behind a spouse and a daughter, who celebrated her second birthday just days after the murder.

“This person robbed that child of ever blowing out candles with her daddy, Christmas and a lifetime of memories,” Guild said

Foster had been estranged from his family after his parents divorced, making  the grieving process that much more complex.

“The proverbial olive branches had been sent out prior to his death,” Guild said. “So there was that hope that that reconciliation was going to happen, and that was just a big wish for me, and then when he was killed, all that hope was taken away for all of us.”

Click to play video: 'Accused killer dies amid length court case in Vernon'
Accused killer dies amid length court case in Vernon

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices