Calgary Police investigating fatal accident between a Ctrain and pedestrian

One person was killed in a collision Monday morning between a pedestrian and a Ctrain just west of the intersection of Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail N.E.
EMS says it got the call around 9:15 a.m., and paramedics declared one person deceased on scene.
Calgary Transit brought in busses temporarily to shuttle passengers between the Bridgeland and Franklin stations.
Several lanes of Memorial Drive were also shut down in both directions while police and fire investigators did their work.
So far there’s no word on what caused the crash.
