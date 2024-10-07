Calgary Police investigating fatal accident between a Ctrain and pedestrian

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was killed in a collision Monday morning between a pedestrian and a Ctrain just west of the intersection of Memorial Drive and Deerfoot Trail N.E.

EMS says it got the call around 9:15 a.m., and paramedics declared one person deceased on scene.

Calgary Transit brought in busses temporarily to shuttle passengers between the Bridgeland and Franklin stations.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Several lanes of Memorial Drive were also shut down in both directions while police and fire investigators did their work.

So far there’s no word on what caused the crash.

Attn #CTRiders #BlueLine We are single tracking all our trains on the Outbound side between Bridgeland and Franklin station. Shuttle buses are also in place between the affected stations. pic.twitter.com/jZpdQGNnDX — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 7, 2024