Politics

B.C. campaign trail sees party leaders head to the Okanagan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Political strategy in the upcoming 2024 provincial election'
Focus BC: Political strategy in the upcoming 2024 provincial election
WATCH: In the Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, edition of Focus BC, host Richard Zussman looks at the political strategy being used so far in this provincial election. The candidates are now halfway through the election campaign.
The leaders of both British Columbia’s provincial Conservatives and New Democrats are in the Okanagan campaigning on Saturday.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad is in Kelowna while NDP Leader David Eby is in Vernon, both vying for votes halfway through the provincial election campaign.

Eby is scheduled to make an announcement with two of the party’s candidates in the region.

Rustad is spending his second-day making announcements in Kelowna after rolling out his party’s child-care platform promises there on Friday.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is spending the day canvassing and attending a series of events in Victoria.

Election day is on Oct. 19 and British Columbians will be able to begin voting in advance polls on Oct. 10.

Click to play video: 'Big B.C. election promises means big spending'
Big B.C. election promises means big spending
© 2024 The Canadian Press

