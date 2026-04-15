Surrey council calls for full public inquiry into Metro Vancouver

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Surrey city council is calling for a full public inquiry into Metro Vancouver.

Council unanimously supported the motion on Monday night, citing concerns over the governance and accountability of the regional government.

Surrey is also raising concerns about what the city calls “wasteful” use of taxpayer-owned assets and alleging Metro Vancouver’s various boards and entities are withholding important financial, environmental and engineering information from city staff.

The motion calls for the Greater Vancouver Water and Sewage Districts to be included in the investigation.

2:26 Surrey takes Metro Vancouver to court

“We are going to hand it over to the province to deal with this issue,” Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said.

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“We know we have a problem in Metro Vancouver, a structural problem, a governance problem, and it is not getting remedied.”

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B.C.’s Municipal Affairs Minister said the province could step in if needed.

“It continues to be my hope that the elected leaders at Metro Vancouver bring forward their own recommendations to resolve the challenges that are being faced there,” Christine Boyle said.

“If they aren’t able to do that, then the province has been clear that we will look at our options for stepping in.”