Shaping Saskatchewan: Allan Kehler

International keynote speaker, author, and mental health advocate Allan Kehler grew up in small town Saskatchewan.
He said his challenges with addiction started when his was in grade 8.
“I am an advocate of arguing that vulnerability equals strength. I want to redefine what it means to be strong,” Kehler said.
Kehler excelled in athletics and academics and said he was able to hide his challenges. But as his addictions continued, he lost everything to gambling, struggled with self-harm, and was an alcoholic.
During his challenges, Kehler realized there must be more to life and if you want something different you have to do something different.
Now 17 years sober, Kehler shares his journey and inspirations through his books and speaking engagements.
“There’s nothing more powerful than someone’s story. Stories are what connect us. And as soon as I started sharing some of my stories in jails, treatment centres, schools, I was like not only do I feel better but other people are starting to relate. And that became the redemption,” Kehler told Global News.
