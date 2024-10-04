Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Allan Kehler

By Chantal Wagner Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Allan Kehler'
Shaping Saskatchewan: Allan Kehler
WATCH: International keynote speaker, author, and mental health advocate Allan Kehler grew up in small town Saskatchewan. He says his challenges with addiction started when his was in grade eight. Now 17 years sober, Kehler shares his journey and inspirations through his books and speaking engagements.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

International keynote speaker, author, and mental health advocate Allan Kehler grew up in small town Saskatchewan.

He said his challenges with addiction started when his was in grade 8.

“I am an advocate of arguing that vulnerability equals strength. I want to redefine what it means to be strong,” Kehler said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kehler excelled in athletics and academics and said he was able to hide his challenges. But as his addictions continued, he lost everything to gambling, struggled with self-harm, and was an alcoholic.

During his challenges, Kehler realized there must be more to life and if you want something different you have to do something different.

Now 17 years sober, Kehler shares his journey and inspirations through his books and speaking engagements.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There’s nothing more powerful than someone’s story. Stories are what connect us. And as soon as I started sharing some of my stories in jails, treatment centres, schools, I was like not only do I feel better but other people are starting to relate. And that became the redemption,” Kehler told Global News.

Check out the video at the top for the full Allan Kehler story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices